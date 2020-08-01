Madurai

Woman murders husband

The Ambasamudram police arrested a woman for allegedly murdering her husband who, after consuming alcohol, tortured her and the children and threatened to kill them.

Police said lorry driver Kumar, 42, of Subramaniapuram under Ambasamudram police station used to torture his wife Esakkiammal, 34, and the children under the influence of alcohol. When he, as usual, started beating his wife and the children on Friday evening, Esakkiammal resisted.

At one point, Kumar threatened that he would kill the children that enraged the lady, who attacked her husband with a grinding stone. Kumar suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot.

The Ambasamudram police, who sent the body to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem, have arrested Esakkiammal.

