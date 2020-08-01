Woman murders husband

The Ambasamudram police arrested a woman for allegedly murdering her husband who, after consuming alcohol, tortured her and the children and threatened to kill them.
Police said lorry driver Kumar, 42, of Subramaniapuram under Ambasamudram police station used to torture his wife Esakkiammal, 34, and the children under the influence of alcohol. When he, as usual, started beating his wife and the children on Friday evening, Esakkiammal resisted.
At one point, Kumar threatened that he would kill the children that enraged the lady, who attacked her husband with a grinding stone. Kumar suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot.
The Ambasamudram police, who sent the body to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem, have arrested Esakkiammal.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath