Woman murders drunk husband

A 34-year-old woman killed her inebriated husband over a quarrel at their house in Melur near Madurai on Friday night.

Police said Senthilkumar, 45, who used to quarrel with his wife Kokila after getting drunk, picked a fight with her on Friday. Kokila, who could not bear that, allegedly hit him with a wooden log and threw a big stone on him. Realising that she killed him, Kokila fled the house.

Alerted by Senthilkumar’s relatives, Melur police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Melur GH for a post-mortem. Later, they arrested Kokila.

