ADVERTISEMENT

Woman murders drunk husband

Published - August 03, 2024 11:11 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

A 34-year-old woman killed her inebriated husband over a quarrel at their house in Melur near Madurai on Friday night.

Police said Senthilkumar, 45, who used to quarrel with his wife Kokila after getting drunk, picked a fight with her on Friday. Kokila, who could not bear that, allegedly hit him with a wooden log and threw a big stone on him. Realising that she killed him, Kokila fled the house.

Alerted by Senthilkumar’s relatives, Melur police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Melur GH for a post-mortem. Later, they arrested Kokila.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US