Woman murders daughter in Tirunelveli village

November 23, 2022 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

In a suspected case of honour killing, a woman allegedly strangulated to death her daughter as she wanted to marry her college mate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said P. Aruna, 19, of Palamadai near Seevalaperi was doing a nursing course at an institute in Coimbatore. She was in love with a college mate and wanted to marry him, but her family opposed it. Aruna’s parents started searching for a groom for her.

Since Aruna was firm in her decision, her mother Arumugakani allegedly strangulated her to death when she was sleeping in their house on Tuesday night. Then, Arumugakani attempted to end her life.

When a neighbour came to Arumugakani’s house in the night, he found both the girl and the mother in an unconscious state and rushed them to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared Aruna brought dead. Arumugakani is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Seevalaperi police are investigating.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)