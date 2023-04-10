ADVERTISEMENT

Woman murdered

April 10, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman was murdered by an armed gang as she was returning home in an autorickshaw near Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district on Sunday.

 Police said M. Vellaiduraichi, 30, of Kattaarankulam near here was returning home on Sunday night in the autorickshaw of Shanmugaraj, 33, of Vaanaramutti after attending a family function. When the autorickshaw was crossing the forest near Kaalampatti, unidentified persons intercepted the vehicle and tried to hack her.

 When Mr. Shanmugaraj tried to save her, the gang members reportedly attacked him also and he fainted. After hacking to death Vellaiduraichi on the spot, they escaped.

 After regaining consciousness on Monday, Mr. Shanmugaraj informed the Naalaattinpudur police about the murder. The police rushed to the spot and rescued the autorickshaw driver and sent the body to Kovilpatti government hospital for a post-mortem.

 Investigations are on to nab the armed gang.

