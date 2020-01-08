Woman murdered, mother-in-law stabbed at home

MADURAI

A 33-year-old woman, K. Lavanya, was knifed to death and her mother-in-law, M. Seeniammal (56), was stabbed by two unidentified persons in their bungalow in Bharathi Ula Street in the city in the early hours of Wednesday.

Lavanya was killed in the bedroom on the first floor, with her two girl children being witness to the the murder. Ms. Seeniammal has been admitted to a private hospital.

However, the other members of the family, including Lavanya’s husband M. Kumaraguru (35) and their minor children were not attacked by the assailants. Ms. Seeniammal said that she was stabbed with a knife when she tried to resist the duo and her son said that he was fast asleep in the bedroom on the ground floor and was woken up by the cries of her daughter. By the time he came out, the accused had fled.

The police said that the closed circuit television camera network in the vicinity showed that two persons came to the street, opposite the Regional Passport Office building, at around 3 a.m.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) E. Kartik inspected the scene of crime. “The locks of the iron gate and the wooden doors were not broken open, but it looks like keys were used to open them,” Mr. Karthik said.

The police were perplexed over the motive of the murder as the culprits had not touched any valuables in the house, including the jewels on the body of Lavanya. “Only her mobile phone is missing,” he added.

Mr. Kumaraguru runs a shop to collect old utensils. The police were investigating how the perpetrators of the crime managed to enter the well-secured house. The police have recovered two knives from the scene.

A police source said that though the house had a strong CCTV network with 18 cameras, it remained switched off for the last 10 days.