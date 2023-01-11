Woman murdered in her house in Devakottai

January 11, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

SIVAGANGA

In a suspected case of murder for gain, a 35-year-old woman, K. Velumathi, was hacked to death and her mother, c. Kanagam, 65, suffered cut injuries on her neck in an attack by some unidentified assailants in their house in Devakottai in the early hours of Wednesday.

Velumathi’s son, K. Moovarsan, 12, who had sustained minor injuries, is in a state of shock. While the body of Velumathi has been taken to the Government Medical College hospital here, the injured were being treated in a private hospital in Devakottai.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ramanathapuram) M. Durai, and Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police, P. Thangadurai, who holds additional charge of Sivaganga, inspected the scene of crime in Kannangkottai.

Police said that Velumathi’s husband, Kumar, was working in Malaysia and the woman and her son were staying with her mother Kanagam for the last 10 years.

“Either the door was not properly locked when they were asleep, or someone known to the family could have come to the house and the family members could have opened the door,” Mr. Durai said. Since the boy could not give any details about the brutal attack and the elderly woman continues to be in an unconscious state, the police are yet to get a complete picture about the assault. The household articles were not disturbed much.

The family members had claimed that 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery, bought recently for the marriage of Velumathi’s niece, was kept in the house. “We are yet to ascertain the actual property lost. It looks more like a murder for gain and no other motive is known as of now,” the DIG said.

The highly-traumatised boy had remained in the house with her mother dead and grandmother lying in a pool of blood. Only when someone came to the house at around 7.30 a.m. the boy had informed him about the crime. Police have lifted fingerprints from the scene of crime and deployed a sniffer dog.