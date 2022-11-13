Woman murdered by husband near Aruppukottai

The Hindu Bureau Aruppukottai
November 13, 2022 18:43 IST

A 59-year-old woman Ramuthayee of Amanakkunatham near Aruppukottai was murdered allegedly by her husband S. Ayyanar (69) at Amanakkunatham on Saturday.

The police said that the couple were living separately due to differences of opinion for the last seven years.

However, Ayyanar, who had a contempt against his wife, had been often quarrelling with her.

Whenever they quarrel, the man would tell his daughter Pitchammal (32) that he would finish off Ramuthayee someday or other.

On Saturday, when Ramuthayee was talking to some people, Ayyanar, who came there, shouted at her for deserting him.

Suddenly, he pulled out a machete and inflicted multiple cut injuries on her head. The woman was rushed to the Government Hospital here. However, she was declared brought dead by the doctor. Pandalgudi police are investigating.

