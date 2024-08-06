Woman murdered by brother in Keeraithurai

A 32-year-old woman Thilagavathi was strangulated to death by her brother in Keeraithurai here on Tuesday.

The police said that the woman, mother of two children, had been separated from her husband, an army personnel, after her illicit relationship with another person.

Meanwhile, the woman who was living with her mother, had recently eloped with another person and was living in S.S. Colony.

When she came to her mother’s house, her elder brother, Tamilraj (41), strangulated her with a rope and murdered her. The Keeraithurai police are investigating.