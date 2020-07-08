Woman moves HC seeking probe into son’s death

08 July 2020 22:14 IST

She alleges torture by Sattankulam police who were involved in twin deaths

MADURAI

Yet another case of custodial torture that resulted in the death of a youth has been alleged against the same Sattankulam police personnel who were involved in the custodial deaths of traders P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks. This incident is said to have taken place prior to the twin deaths.

In her petition filed at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, S. Vadivu from Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district alleged that her younger son, Mahendran, was illegally kept in custody and tortured by the then Inspector Sridhar and Sub-Inspector Raghuganesh. Subsequently, Mahendran died, she said, and sought a probe into his death.

Taking up the petition for hearing, Justice R. Pongiappan ordered notice to the State and sought a detailed counter. The hearing was adjourned till July 21.

In her petition, Vadivu, a widow, said she was mother of three children, Durai, Mahendran and Santhanam. Her sons Durai and Mahendran were masons and her daughter Santhanam was married. It was alleged that her elder son Durai was involved in a murder case.

SI Raghuganesh, along with a few other policemen, barged into the house of the petitioner at 9.30 p.m. on May 22 in search of Durai. However, they were informed that Durai had gone to Pappankulam.

The next day, the policemen reached Pappankulam. Since they could not find him there, they nabbed Mahendran. It was said that Mahendran was hit on his head and private parts by the police. He was kept under illegal custody till 10.30 p.m. on May 24.

Vadivu said while letting her son go, the police threatened her of dire consequences if she complained of any torture. Durai went to the police station on May 26 to explain that he was not involved in the murder case. But, he was detained and remanded in judicial custody, she said.

Later, Mahendran was taken by the family members to Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for treatment of giddiness and pain. The CT scan report revealed that there was a blood clot in his brain. He died on June 13, she said. She alleged that the family was forced to receive the body without a post-mortem done.

The villagers made complaints to the Collector, Superintendent of Police and other officials. But, there was no response, she said. Had the higher authorities taken the complaints seriously, the deaths of Jayaraj and Benicks could have been avoided, she added.