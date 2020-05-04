Woman moves HC seeking custody of child

MADURAI

A woman from Salem district has moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking custody of a male child, currently under the care of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Virudhunagar district.

In her petition, the woman, A. Ambika of K. Puliyankadai, said her husband, a daily wager, was the sole bread winner of the family. The couple had two sons and she gave birth to the third child, a boy, in October 2019. Already suffering under the pangs of poverty, she developed health issues following the childbirth. The couple came to the conclusion that they could not take care of the child, and decided to give it for adoption.

The petitioner said she was informed by a distant relative from Virudhunagar that a childless couple in Gopalapuram village in the district had expressed interest in adopting the child.

The couple adopted the child and took care of the medical expenses of the woman. However, the couple were unable to get a birth certificate for the child as they had not followed the legal procedures for adoption.

The CWC, Virudhunagar, took the child in its custody and both the couple were called for an inquiry. Agreeing that no procedures were followed by them, Ambika said she had willingly given the child for adoption.

She said the CWC could not take custody of the child and she wanted to take it along with her. She was being forced to give an undertaking that she would not give her child for adoption, she added.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan ordered notice to the CWC, Virudhunagar, and the couple who had adopted the child. The case was adjourned till June 4. During the hearing, the court was informed by the State that a DNA test was conducted on the child and Ambika at the insistence of the CWC and the result was awaited.