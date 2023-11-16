Woman moves HC seeking action against forest officials

November 16, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a report from the State to a petition filed by E. Vinothini, daughter of watchman Eswaran who was shot dead by a forester inside the Srivilliputtur-Megamalai Tiger Reserve (SMTR) on October 28.

Justice G. Ilangovan sought a report from the State.

The petitioner said that her father Eswaran, a farmer, was taking care of a private farm in the area. He was known to the forest officials who took his assistance for planting saplings in the area. He would also get food for them from the village.

Under these circumstances, the petitioner alleged that the forest officials under the influence of alcohol had verbally abused her father. Upset over this, the petitioner said that her father stopped talking to the forest officials. He also stopped helping them in the other activities.

She alleged that since her father did not cooperate with the forest officials, they conspired against her father and on October 28, when he was working on the farm land, he was dragged inside the reserved forest area by the forest officials and shot dead.

The petitioner alleged that the police refused to register the complaint lodged by her. Instead, an FIR was registered against her father based on baseless allegations. It was alleged that the team of forest officials had received information that a few unknown persons had entered the forest area to hunt wild animals.

It was said that the team caught hold of her father, who was inside the reserved forest area and following a quarrel her father was shot dead by forester Thirumurugan. She alleged that her father was murdered by the forest officials and sought appropriate action against them. Uthamapalayam Judicial Magistrate had conducted a judicial probe into the matter.