Woman moves court for better network coverage

13 October 2020 21:37 IST

MADURAI

I. Irudhayamary, a 65-year-old woman, filed a public interest litigation petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday seeking a direction to the State and the BSNL to upgrade 2G network connectivity currently available in Manjolai, Kakkachi, Nalumukku and ooththu estates region in Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district.

The sexagenarian said four generations of labourers were residing in these estates for the past 90 years. Around 700 family cards had been issued by Civil Supplies department to the people in these region and presently 2,000 labourers were working in these plantations

More than 100 children of these labourers were studying in schools, colleges and other institutions across Tirunelveli. About 10 years ago, the BSNL brought 2G cellular network connection to the region and till date that was the only connection. However, network connectivity had become an issue now.

The children are unable to attend online classes, apply for examinations or other courses, download documents or study materials. The issue had to be addressed and there was a need to upgrade the network to 4G connectivity, the petitioner said and sought a direction to the State and the BSNL to upgrade the connectivity.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi ordered notices to the State and BSNL. The case was adjourned for further hearing.