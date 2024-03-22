Woman moves court alleging her husband died following police assault

March 22, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MADURAI

A woman from Tenkasi district, belonging to a Scheduled Caste, has filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court alleging that her husband, a van driver, died after he was assaulted by a few police personnel.

M. Meena of Sankarankoil said that on March 8 her husband Murugan was travelling from Achampatti to Sankarankoil with some passengers. At around 7.30 p.m. the van was involved in an accident. There was traffic congestion and the van hit an autorickshaw.

She said that a few police personnel who were nearby the place started questioning her husband and used filthy language. They asked him to get down from the van. When he refused to get down from the vehicle, three police personnel got into the van and beat him up till he fainted. Later, the van was taken to Sankarankoil police station.

She said that from the police station her husband was taken to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Following the incident, the family of the deceased staged a protest condemning the police. She said that her husband was mercilessly beaten up and serious injuries resulted in his death.

The petitioner said that appropriate action should be taken against the police personnel. They should be booked under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (murder), she said. She demanded re-postmortem, adequate compensation from the State under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Rules, a government job to a family member and a house.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan perused CCTV footage of the incident. The court sought the statement of the witnesses in the case and adjourned the hearing till March 25.

