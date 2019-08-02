Woman missing case turns out to be a chilling murder

A woman-missing case reported under Vedasandur police station limits in Dindigul district three months ago turned out to be chilling murder and the police have arrested a youth, Bharathan, his mother Lakshmi and taxi driver Kumar under Sections 302 and 201 of IPC. The accused have been remanded and lodged in Madurai Central Prison on Thursday.

Mutharasi, a college student residing in Navamarathupatti near Vedasandur, allegedly went missing on March 6. She was in love with Bharathan, who she got acquainted with during high school days in Kulathupalayam village, Dharapuram, Tirupur district. The family members of Mutharasi knew of the affair and believed that she had eloped with Bharathan.

However, on coming to know that Bharathan got married to another girl, Mutharasi’s sister Tamilarasi lodged a missing complaint with the police on May 14.

On suspicion, the police enquired Bharathan on three occasions and the youth maintained that he was not involved in any way to Mutharasi going missing. On the fourth time of enquiry, he allegedly confessed to have eloped with her.

Police said Bharathan had taken Mutharasi in Kumar’s taxi to Amaravathi dam, where he claimed that the girl allegedly consumed aluminium phosphide tablets that were kept in the dashboard of the car. “According to the statement of the accused, he had kept the tablets long back with a thought to commit suicide when he was in distress. However, after the girl died in the car, Bharathan’s father Kanagaraj and uncle Subramani had reportedly taken the body and buried it in the backyard of their house near the bathroom,” said the police.

But when the police dug the place on Friday to exhume the body of the girl, they instead found the remains of a dog. It was done in the presence of 10 doctors from Coimbatore, the Vedasandur Inspector and Dharapuram Tahsildar.

On further investigation, Bharathan confessed that his father and uncle shifted the girl’s body from the place and burnt it to destroy evidence. “They buried a dog in that place to mask any biological remnants of the woman’s body. The father and uncle of Bharathan are absconding and we are tracing their cell phone tower locations,” said a police official investigating the case.

Police sources added that the chilling murder case resembled a sequence in Tamil movie Papanasam.