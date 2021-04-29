Woman makes brutal attack on pawn broker

Madurai

29 April 2021 19:20 IST

She attacked him with a machete, threw acid on his eyes

A 29-year-old woman, U. Saranya, allegedly made a murderous attack on an aged pawn broker, M. Senthil Athiban, 69, with a machete and threw acid on his eyes after tying him up as he refused to give additional money for the jewels she had already pledged with him in Othakadai on Thursday afternoon.

“Fortunately, his (pawn broker’s) daughter came there in search of her father and raised an alarm that helped save Senthil,” said Othakadai Inspector of Police P. Sekar. The police said that the woman from Pudupatti had pledged her jewels without the knowledge of her husband. Since she had some urgent requirement for money, she had come to the pawn broker. “It looks like the woman had planned to attack the aged man and had come prepared with machete, hammer and acid,” the Inspector said.

After Senthil refused to give her more money, the woman who got furious, had locked the door from inside and attacked him with the machete. After tying his limbs, she threw acid (meant for cleaning toilets) on his eyes,” the Inspector said.

Since the man had not turned up at his house for lunch at the usual time, his daughter came in search of him to the shop. When she found that the door was locked from inside and heard the moaning of her father, she raised an alarm and people in the vicinity broke open the door and overpowered the woman.

The man has been admitted to a private hospital.

The Othakadai police have booked the woman, a mother of two children, for criminal trespass, wrongful confinement, assaulting and attempt to murder. The police said that the woman had no criminal background, but her desperation for money had led to the brutal attack.