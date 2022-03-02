Woman makes ‘appams’, dipping a bare hand in boiling ghee

An octogenarian, Muthammal, gave goosebumps moments to devotees at Bathrakali Amman Temple at Muthaliyarpatti Street here on Tuesday night when she made ‘appams’, dipping a bare hand into a pot of boiling ghee. The woman made the appams without using a ladle, but the temple priests made the appams in the usual way.

The event is one of the big attractions at the temple on the occasion of Sivarathiri. Hundreds of awe-struck devotees would witness the event and seek her blessing through the night. The woman, who has been performing this act for over four decades, does it with much ease.

Sitting in front of a firewood-fuelled oven, she would put the dough made of rice flour and jaggery into the boiling ghee and would make the appams with her right hand.

She would later distribute the appams to the devotees as temple prasadam.