Woman makes appam with bare hand for Sivarathri

Distribution of appams, made with bare hand by an elderly woman, was the highlight of Maha Sivarathri celebrations at Bathirikaliamman Temple here on Friday night.
Muthammal dipped her fingers into the boiling oil to make the appams at the temple on Muthaliyarpatti Street, where the festival was celebrated through the night with religious fervour.
The elderly woman has been making appams in similar fashion for the last five decades. She fasted for last 40 days to perform the feat.
The appams that were collected in seven baskets were distributed to devotees as prasadam.
Women from seven villages lend a helping hand to make the dough of millets and jaggery. The appam is believed to be a panacea for all physical ailments and also an answer to the prayer of childless couples.
