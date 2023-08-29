Woman kills two sons, ends her life

August 29, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - NAGERCOIL:

After setting ablaze her two sons, a woman killed herself in similar fashion near Thiruvattar in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police said two sons of construction worker Yesudoss, 52, of Poongodu Senkodi village near Verkilambi close to Thiruvattar were suffering neurological complications and the prolonged treatment did not yield any encouraging result. After Yesudoss had an altercation with his wife Seema, 38, on Monday night, he left the house and did not return home.

Even as Seema and her two sons Kevin, 15, and Kishan, 7, were sleeping in the house, smoke billowed from the bedroom of the house in the early hours of Tuesday. Since all the doors and the windows of the house had been closed from inside, the neighbours, who could not open the doors, alerted Thiruvattar police.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the police smashed the doors of the bedroom, they found charred Seema and sons Kevin and Kishan inside. Even though they were rushed to the Government Hospital, Thuckalay, they succumbed to the burns soon.

Police suspect that Seema might have set afire her sons and self since her sons were suffering from the neurological disorder.

Thiruvattar police have registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us helpline at 9375493754.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.