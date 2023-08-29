HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman kills two sons, ends her life

August 29, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - NAGERCOIL:

The Hindu Bureau

After setting ablaze her two sons, a woman killed herself in similar fashion near Thiruvattar in the early hours of Tuesday.

 Police said two sons of construction worker Yesudoss, 52, of Poongodu Senkodi village near Verkilambi close to Thiruvattar were suffering neurological complications and the prolonged treatment did not yield any encouraging result. After Yesudoss had an altercation with his wife Seema, 38, on Monday night, he left the house and did not return home.

 Even as Seema and her two sons Kevin, 15, and Kishan, 7, were sleeping in the house, smoke billowed from the bedroom of the house in the early hours of Tuesday. Since all the doors and the windows of the house had been closed from inside, the neighbours, who could not open the doors, alerted Thiruvattar police.

 When the police smashed the doors of the bedroom, they found charred Seema and sons Kevin and Kishan inside. Even though they were rushed to the Government Hospital, Thuckalay, they succumbed to the burns soon.

 Police suspect that Seema might have set afire her sons and self since her sons were suffering from the neurological disorder.

 Thiruvattar police have registered a case.

 Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us helpline at 9375493754.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.