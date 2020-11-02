Woman kills two daughters, self

02 November 2020 19:31 IST

NAGERCOIL

After allegedly administering sleeping pills to her two daughters, a young widow set herself ablaze on Monday.

Police said R. Raasi, 29, of East Weavers’ Colony under Nesamony Nagar police station limits here lost her husband Rajkumar, 32, who was running a pharmacy last year even as he was undergoing treatment after getting critically injured in an accident. With her two children, Akshaya, 5, and Aniya, 3, Raasi was living in the house of her 72-year-old father-in-law Ramdas, a labourer.

Advertising

Advertising

Even as Raasi’s father-in-law had to toil hard at this age to feed the family, the woman was reportedly under depression ever since she lost her husband. After allegedly administering sleeping tablets to her daughters, Raasi took the tablets in excess before going to bed on Sunday night.

When Raasi woke in the early hours of Monday despite taking the sleeping pills, she saw her children were already dead. She, after pouring varnish all over her body, immolated herself inside the bathroom. She died on the spot.

On hearing the scream for help, the family members and the neighbours tried to save her, but in vain. On getting information, Nesamony Nagar police retrieved the bodies and sent them to Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam for post-mortem.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.