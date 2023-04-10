ADVERTISEMENT

Woman kills two daughters, self near Virudhunagar

April 10, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, a woman killed her two daughters and self at Kumaralingapuram near here on Monday. Police said the woman, S. Pethammal (36), was under treatment for mental illness.

When Pethammal’s husband Saravanakumar had gone out for work, she killed their daughters Pandiselvi (6) and Karthikayini (3) and then ended her life.

When Saravanakumar returned home in the afternoon, he found the door locked from inside. He broke open of the door and found the three dead.

The bodies were taken to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital. Amathur police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

CONNECT WITH US