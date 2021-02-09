Woman kills two children, ends life

MADURAI

09 February 2021

A 25-year-old woman killed her two children before ending her life by self-immolation at Paravai near here on Tuesday. While the children, Kavidarshini (3) and Sangeswaran (2), were charred to death on the spot, the woman, V. Karthigaselvi, died at Government Rajaji Hospital.

The police said that Karthigaselvi, who was married for four years to Velmurugan, a loadman, had frequent quarrels with him. Velmurugan, who was an alcoholic, was not regular to work and this led to problems between them.

After he left the house following a quarrel on Tuesday, Karthigaselvi took the extreme step.

Samayanallur police have picked up Velmurugan for interrogation.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.