Woman kills her alcoholic son in Cumbum

Theni

In a shocking incident, an unidentified body of a man was found stashed in a gunny bag with the hands and legs cut and the torso missing.

Following a complaint, the Cumbum police registered a case of murder. Superintendent of Police, Sai Charan Tejaswi inspected the scene of crime and formed a team.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the gunny bag was hurled into the river side from Surulipatti Salai by a two-wheeler rider. The pillion was said to be holding the bag. As the water flow was very thin, the passers by, including a few boys, who were engaged in fishing, informed the police.

Soon, the police seized the gunny bag and found the parts of body. The police deployed a sniffer dog at the site that it ran towards the main road, where the vehicle had stopped. Based on the inputs gathered and the CCTV footage, the police zeroed in on a few suspects and secured a man and woman in about less than 10 hours from the commencement of the probe.

The confessions led to identification of the body as Vigneshwaran, 30, son of a couple - Raja and Selvi, 49. The shocking aspect was that Vigneshwaran was allegedly murdered by his own mother Selvi assisted by her younger son Vijay Bharath, 26.

Narrating the horrific story, Selvi is said to have informed the police officers that after she lost her husband Raja 18 months ago, she lived with her two sons who had successfully completed engineering. Unfortunately, her elder son Vigneshwaran was addicted to liquor and was always in a state of drunkenness.

In such a scenario, she got her younger son married to a girl last month. After leaving her in a relative’s house here, Vijay Bharath went for a job in Coimbatore.

She further said Vigneshwaran started pestering her to get him also married and threatened to misbehave if she failed to get a girl for him. Shocked, the mother narrated the conversation with her younger son.

“I decided to finish him off...” she said and gave Vigneshwaran sleeping pills and as he went to bed, she killed him with a knife.

In a bid to ensure that no one noticed, the widow, with the help of her younger son, threw the body on the riverside and abandoned the legs in a well in Gandhi Nagar West and other parts in Veerappa Naickenkulam near Cumbum. As they were planning to vacate the place, the following day, the police came knocking the doors.

After collecting the parts of the body as per the confessional statement, the police handed them over to the Government Hospital. Further investigation is on.