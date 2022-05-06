Woman kills baby, self near Ramanathapuram

Unable to see her eight-month-old daughter suffer from seizures, a young mother, Divya (24), killed the child before ending her life near Paramkudi on Thursday night.

The police said that the baby’s health condition had been giving her mental agony.

When her husband, Muneeswaran, of Pallavarayanendal, was away at work, the mother killed the baby and ended her life after leaving a note.

Nainarkoil Police have registered a case. Revenue Divisional Officer, Paramakudi, conducted an enquiry into the incident.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Car catches fire

A car that was proceeding near Karaikudi municipal office was gutted after it caught fire, on Friday.

Luckily, the owner, Kuppusamy, and his family members hurriedly got down from the car upon seeing smoke emanating from the vehicle.

Within few minutes, the flames spread and the vehicle was gutted before Fire and Rescue Services personnel could put out the inferno.