Woman killed

S. Vijayalakshmi, 48, was killed when a mini bus hit the two-wheeler she was riding pillion riding on A.A. Road at Jaihindpuram here on Thursday morning.

Police said that the woman’s minor son, who was riding the bike to drop her mother at her workplace, sustained bleeding injuries. The boy was passing a stationary lorry when the mini-bus hit the handle of the bike following which he lost balance and the woman fell down on the road and sustained a head injury. She died on the spot.