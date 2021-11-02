Woman killed in wall collapse

Ramanathapuram

02 November 2021 21:35 IST

A 75-year-old woman, A. Rethinammal, of Thailapagam South Street was killed when a wall of her house collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police said that the woman was alone in the house when the wall collapsed. Her head was crushed by the falling debris. Overnight rain is said to have triggered the wall collapse.

Advertising

Advertising

Rainfall recorded in the district in the last 24 hours (in mm) is: Ramanathapuram 9.60; Mandapam 20.20; Rameswaram 38.20; Pamban 18.60; Thangachimadam 13.80; Pallamorkulam 5; Tiruvadanai 7; Theerthandathanam 7; Thondi 3.70; Vattanam 3.2; R. S. Mangalam 5; Paramakudi 35.40; Kamuthi 7.6; Kadaladi 10.8; and Valinokkam 7.8.