Madurai

Woman killed in wall collapse

The wall of the house in Ramanathapuram collapased in the early hours of Tuesday following incessant rain.   | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

A 75-year-old woman, A. Rethinammal, of Thailapagam South Street was killed when a wall of her house collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police said that the woman was alone in the house when the wall collapsed. Her head was crushed by the falling debris. Overnight rain is said to have triggered the wall collapse.

Rainfall recorded in the district in the last 24 hours (in mm) is: Ramanathapuram 9.60; Mandapam 20.20; Rameswaram 38.20; Pamban 18.60; Thangachimadam 13.80; Pallamorkulam 5; Tiruvadanai 7; Theerthandathanam 7; Thondi 3.70; Vattanam 3.2; R. S. Mangalam 5; Paramakudi 35.40; Kamuthi 7.6; Kadaladi 10.8; and Valinokkam 7.8.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 2, 2021 9:36:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/woman-killed-in-wall-collapse/article37310334.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY