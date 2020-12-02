Woman killed in sunshade collapse in Sivakasi

Sivakasi

02 December 2020 12:29 IST

A 70-year-old woman, K. Rajeswari, was killed after she was crushed to death following the collapse of a sunshade at her house in Parasakthi Colony on Wednesday.

The police said that the woman was heating water in a stove placed under the sunshade, when suddenly it collapsed, at around 8 a.m. She was killed on the spot. Her husband Kandasamy was away when the incident happened. The sunshade was in bad shape, police said.

Advertising

Advertising

Sivakasi Town police are investigating.