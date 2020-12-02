MaduraiSivakasi 02 December 2020 12:29 IST
Woman killed in sunshade collapse in Sivakasi
Updated: 02 December 2020 12:47 IST
A 70-year-old woman, K. Rajeswari, was killed after she was crushed to death following the collapse of a sunshade at her house in Parasakthi Colony on Wednesday.
The police said that the woman was heating water in a stove placed under the sunshade, when suddenly it collapsed, at around 8 a.m. She was killed on the spot. Her husband Kandasamy was away when the incident happened. The sunshade was in bad shape, police said.
Sivakasi Town police are investigating.
