Woman killed in sunshade collapse in Sivakasi

The house in Parasakthi Nagar in Sivakasi where a sunshade collapse killed an elderly woman on Wednesday   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 70-year-old woman, K. Rajeswari, was killed after she was crushed to death following the collapse of a sunshade at her house in Parasakthi Colony on Wednesday.

The police said that the woman was heating water in a stove placed under the sunshade, when suddenly it collapsed, at around 8 a.m. She was killed on the spot. Her husband Kandasamy was away when the incident happened. The sunshade was in bad shape, police said.

Sivakasi Town police are investigating.

