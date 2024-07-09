ADVERTISEMENT

Woman killed in roof collapse in Srivilliputtur

Published - July 09, 2024 06:16 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

The Hindu Bureau

V. Nachiyar, 85, of Madathupatti Street was crushed to death after the roof of her old house collapsed on Monday night. 

Police said the elderly woman lived alone in the house, which was more than five-decades old. As she was asleep, the Madras roofing of the house caved in, killing her on the spot. The incident came to light only after neighbours noticed it on Tuesday morning. 

Firemen and police rushed to the spot and pulled out the body from the debris. 

Srivilliputtur Town police are investigating.

