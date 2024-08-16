Woman killed in road accident

A wife of a brick kiln owner was killed in a road accident near Valliyoor on Friday.

Police said brick kiln owner Rajan, 53, of Panagudi in the district and his wife Maria Vijaya, 47, were returning home in their car after participating in a prayer meeting held in Tiruchi on Thursday night. When they were crossing Ervadi flyover near Valliyoor in the early hours, driver Bhaskar lost control of the vehicle and it hit a cement-laden lorry from behind.

While Maria Vijaya died on the spot, Mr. Rajan and Mr. Bhaskar escaped with minor injuries.

The Valliyoor police sent Vijaya’s body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.