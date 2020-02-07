Woman killed in road accident

Josephine Mary, 70, a retired teacher, was killed and her husband, Gnanaraj, 75, sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling collided with a container lorry on Aruppukottai-Thoothukudi highway here on Friday.

The police said that Gnanaraj, a retired professor, from Madurai, was driving the car towards Thoothukudi. When the car was speeding near the Palayampatti junction, he lost control of the vehicle and it jumped over the median on the four-lane highway and the car crashed into the opposite lane. A truck coming on the lane hit the car.

The couple was injured. Though Josephine walked out of the car and both of them were rushed to the Government Hospital here, she succumbed to her injuries. Air bags in the car did not open probably because the truck hit the car on its side.

However, a police source said that the accident was caused by the barricades that were put across the carriage way ahead of the junction. The driver could not identify whether the barricade kept on the left or right side on the road was the first one. “Only after coming closer, he realised that he was about to hit the barricade and applied sudden brake that led to the speeding car jump the median,” he said.

However, Aruppukottai Deputy Superintendent of Police, G. Venkatesan, denied this. “The very purpose of the barricades is to slow down the vehicles while crossing the junction where frequent accidents are reported. If the driver is confused, he should have only slowed down the vehicle and not tried to pass it at a high speed,” he said.

He also said only because of the barricades kept on the opposite lane, the container truck had come slower. Otherwise, the impact of the accident could have been worse.

The police are investigating.