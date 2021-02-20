Woman killed in LPG cylinder explosion

NAGERCOIL

20 February 2021 19:52 IST

A 70-year-old woman was killed after a LPG cylinder exploded here on Friday night.

Police said the refill in the house of Arumugam Ammal of Thalavai Street in Kottar in Nagercoil exploded due to suspected electric short circuit. The woman, living alone, was charred to death as the flames engulfed the house within a few seconds.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel struggled to reach the spot to extinguish the fire as the house was located deep inside a dense residential area. Kottar police, who have registered a case, sent the body to the Government Medical College Hospital in Asaripallam for autopsy.