Madurai

Woman killed in LPG cylinder explosion

A 70-year-old woman was killed after a LPG cylinder exploded here on Friday night.

Police said the refill in the house of Arumugam Ammal of Thalavai Street in Kottar in Nagercoil exploded due to suspected electric short circuit. The woman, living alone, was charred to death as the flames engulfed the house within a few seconds.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel struggled to reach the spot to extinguish the fire as the house was located deep inside a dense residential area. Kottar police, who have registered a case, sent the body to the Government Medical College Hospital in Asaripallam for autopsy.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 20, 2021 7:52:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/woman-killed-in-lpg-cylinder-explosion/article33889606.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY