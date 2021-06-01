Woman killed in freak mishap

In a freak accident, a 22-year-old woman engineer was killed when the cement plastering on the roof of her house fell on her while she was asleep on Monday night.

Her younger brother suffered grievous injury.

Police said Raja Murugan, a carpenter, lived in a rented house in Krishnarajapuram under Thoothukudi North police station limits with his wife, daughter Parameswari, an engineer working with a private firm in Thoothukudi, and son Sundar, 21, a college student.

The ceiling of the house was reportedly repaired four years ago. When the family was asleep on Monday night, the cement plastering peeled off and fell on Parameswari and Sundar. Parameswari died on the way to hospital. Sundar was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital.

Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar and Thoothukudi DSP Ganesh visited the spot.

Thoothukudi North Police registered a case.