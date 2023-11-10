ADVERTISEMENT

Woman killed in freak accident

November 10, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Srikrishna L 2193

A 60-year-old woman, Meenakshi, wife of Muniyandi of Kakkanji Nagar in Singampunari in Sivaganga district died due to a freak accident on Friday.

Police said that some boys in their area were bursting crackers and when they placed one such fireworks inside a tiffin box, the stainless steel container burst and hit the woman. She bled profusely and was rushed to the Government Hospital in Singampunari from where she was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai where she succumbed.

The boys had put the cracker inside the tiffin box for the big noise, not realising that it would lead to the death of a woman standing near her house.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Singampunari police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US