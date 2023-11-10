HamberMenu
Woman killed in freak accident

November 10, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Srikrishna L 2193

A 60-year-old woman, Meenakshi, wife of Muniyandi of Kakkanji Nagar in Singampunari in Sivaganga district died due to a freak accident on Friday.

Police said that some boys in their area were bursting crackers and when they placed one such fireworks inside a tiffin box, the stainless steel container burst and hit the woman. She bled profusely and was rushed to the Government Hospital in Singampunari from where she was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai where she succumbed.

The boys had put the cracker inside the tiffin box for the big noise, not realising that it would lead to the death of a woman standing near her house.

Singampunari police are investigating.

