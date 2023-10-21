HamberMenu
Woman killed in accident near Nanguneri

October 21, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman was killed when the car in which she was travelling along with her family capsized in a roadside trench in the small hours of Saturday.

 Police said Khader, 44, of Ilankadai under Kottar police station limits in Nagercoil was returning home from Tirunelveli in his car along with his wife Parveena, 42, daughter Afra, 21 and Abdulla Khan, 19 in the early hours of Saturday. When they were crossing Nanguneri Toll Plaza around midnight, Abdulla Khan, who was behind the wheels, lost control of the car and it capsized in a roadside trench injuring all the four.

 Though all the four were rushed to a hospital in Nagercoil, Parveena succumbed to her injuries on the way.

 Nanguneri police have registered a case.

