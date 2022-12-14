Woman killed, daughter injured in road accident

December 14, 2022 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Rajapalayam

Pandiselvi, 27, was killed and her daughter, Bhargavi, 3, sustained injuries, when a speeding car, carrying Ayyappa devotees, hit them on Tenkasi-Madurai highway at Dhalavaipuram on Wednesday. The police said that the car, which was proceeding from Kerala towards Ambur, knocked down the woman from Kamarajar Nagar at around 9.45 a.m. The woman was killed on the spot and her daughter sustained serious injuries. The body of the mother and the injured baby were rushed to the Government hospital here. The Dhalavaipuram police are investigating.

