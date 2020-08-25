Madurai

Woman killed by lightning near Melur

A 55-year-old woman, P. Santhammal of Perunjankudi near Melur, was struck dead by lightning on Monday night.

The police said that the woman who was standing near her house was struck dead by lightning around 9.30 p.m. Kottampatti police have registered a case.

