Woman killed as roof of her house collapses

Ramanathapuram

17 November 2020 19:40 IST

A 65-year-old woman, K. Solaiammal, of L. Karungulam was killed after the roof of her house collapsed in Ramanathapuram in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police said that following overnight rain, the tiled-roof of the house collapsed at around 6.20 a.m. The woman who was alone in the house was crushed to death. Fortunately, her two sons and daughters-in-law had gone out.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel of Ramanathapuram fire station rushed to the spot. However, before they could arrive at the scene, local people managed to pull out the body of the woman.

Firemen removed the debris to prevent further incident. Ramanathapuram Town police are investigating.

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver said the district received only 20 mm of rain. Though the impact of the rain was not adverse, except for the L Karungulam accident, officials had been asked to keep a vigil to ensure safety of people.