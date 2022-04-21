Woman killed as car hits tractor-trailer

Reckless driving by an unidentified driver of a tractor, pulling a trailer, claimed the life of a young woman from Chinna Salem on the Tiruchi- Madurai Highway near Melur on Thursday.

Police said that Jaiganesh, 30, of Chinna Salem and his wife Maheswari, 27, were proceeding to Tiruchendur in a car. When the car was approaching Koothappanpatti Junction, a tractor that was pulling a stone pillars-laden trailer suddenly veered towards the middle of the carriageway from the extreme left.

The tractor driver was attempting to switch to the opposite lane. Jaiganesh, who was caught unawares by the sudden turn by the tractor, attempted to swerve his car away to avoid hitting the tractor. However, he failed in his attempt and the speeding car violently rammed against the trailer at around 11.30 a.m.

In the impact of the collision, the stone pillars that were protruding outside the trailer, smashed the wind screen and crushed the face of Maheshwari. She was killed on the spot. Jaiganesh escaped with minor injuries.

The left side of the front portion of the car was badly damaged so much so that Maheswari's body got stuck inside the mangled remains of the car.

Fire and Rescue services personal from Melur struggled to pull out the body. The police said that the tractor driver had abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

Melur police are investigating.