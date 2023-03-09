ADVERTISEMENT

Woman killed, 2 others injured in road accident near Srivilliputtur

March 09, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A woman was killed on the spot, and another woman and her son were injured when a speeding car knocked down the bike on which they were riding on Srivilliputtur-Rajapalayam highway on Thursday morning.

The police said that the deceased identified as , A. Ponmari of Rajapalayam, along with her relative, M. Bhuvaneswari (25) and her son, Harish Mithran (4), were travelling towards Rajapalayam after attending a function. Suddenly, the two-wheeler had collided against a car that was coming from the opposite direction.

While Ponmari was killed on the spot, Bhuvaneswari was rushed to Government Rajaji hospital. The boy escaped with minor injuries, the police said.

Vanniyampatti police are investigating.

