Woman killed, 12 injured as cargo vehicle carrying farm hands topples near Aruppukottai

January 14, 2024 03:50 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST

A woman farmhand, M. Selvi, 34, of Katlangulam near Tiruchuli was killed and 12 others injured when a cargo vehicle in which they were travelling toppled on Saturday.

The police said that the farm workers from Katlangulam were being taken to Melanendal for weeding work at a farm in a cargo auto of R. Dhanushkodi.

Even as the vehicle was proceeding near Andukondan junction, the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle and it toppled.

All the workers fell on the road and were injured.

Passers-by rescued the injured and rushed them to the Government Hospital in Aruppukottai and Tiruchuli.

Selvi, who was admitted to the Government Hospital at Aruppukottai, succumbed to her injuries.

Two of the injured, G. Rajeswari, 53, of Seenimadai, who suffered fracture on both her hands, and Valli, who sustained injuries on her face, were referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

Narikudi police have booked Dhanushkodi for rash and negligent driving that led to the fatal accident.