ADVERTISEMENT

Woman killed, 10 policemen injured as bus rams stationary lorry near Sivaganga

November 02, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

The bus which rammed a stationary lorry at Sholapuram near Sivaganga on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

A speeding private bus, proceeding from Tirupattur to Sivaganga hit the rear of a stationary lorry at Sholapuram in which a woman passenger died on the spot on Thursday.

At least 30 passengers, including 10 policemen who were returning after completing bandobust duty for the Tamil Nadu Governor’s visit, were injured in the accident.

Police said that after the bus was driven by Baskar (45). In the impact of the collision, the woman passenger, identified as Jayapriya (40) of Sastri Street, Sivaganga, was killed on the spot. She was working as an assessor in a cooperative bank.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A car, which was coming behind the bus, also hit the rear of the bus in which some of the occupants were injured.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US