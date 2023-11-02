HamberMenu
Woman killed, 10 policemen injured as bus rams stationary lorry near Sivaganga

November 02, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau
The bus which rammed a stationary lorry at Sholapuram near Sivaganga on Thursday.

The bus which rammed a stationary lorry at Sholapuram near Sivaganga on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

A speeding private bus, proceeding from Tirupattur to Sivaganga hit the rear of a stationary lorry at Sholapuram in which a woman passenger died on the spot on Thursday.

At least 30 passengers, including 10 policemen who were returning after completing bandobust duty for the Tamil Nadu Governor’s visit, were injured in the accident.

Police said that after the bus was driven by Baskar (45). In the impact of the collision, the woman passenger, identified as Jayapriya (40) of Sastri Street, Sivaganga, was killed on the spot. She was working as an assessor in a cooperative bank.

A car, which was coming behind the bus, also hit the rear of the bus in which some of the occupants were injured.

