Woman kidnapped

The police are on the lookout for V. Sangeetha, 21, of Periya Oorsery, who was reportedly kidnapped by a seven-member gang in a car on Wednesday.

The police said the woman, who was working in a hospital in Alanganallur, was returning home on a two-wheeler as a pillion rider with her younger brother. When they were about to enter their village, a gang intercepted the two-wheeler near a school at around 9 p.m. Within a few seconds, the woman was taken into a “white” car.

“The boy was not injured as the gang had not used any force. The boy is not able to give any specific information about the kidnappers and the car,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (Samayanallur) Anantha Arokkiya Raj said.

The woman had told her colleagues that Wednesday was her last working day at the hospital where she was a lab technician. She had been engaged to one of her relatives few days back.

The Alanganallur police have registered a case of kidnap and for wrongful restraint.