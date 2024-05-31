Woman Inspector’s misadventure lands life of estranged couple in limbo

For an IT professional from Tirumangalam, the failing of wedlock within a few hours of marriage was a shock of his life. The bride refused to live with him despite repeated attempts for rapprochement from him. Little would have the man thought that his attempt to seek the police help to find a solution to his matrimonial dispute would land him up in a bigger trouble.

When he approached the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tirumangalam, he was directed towards the Inspector of Police, All Woman Police station. The Inspector, Geetha, attempted in vain to pacify the couple.

Finally, when the man sought the woman to sign divorce papers, her family wanted him to return the 100 sovereigns of gold which was given at the time of marriage. Just then, the man saw light at the end of the tunnel, it took a different manifestation and snowballed into a mess.

As the man handed over the entire jewels to the Inspector of Police, the woman’s mother sought a week’s time to decide on signing the divorce papers.

“Probably, the mother was not for her daughter to get divorce,” a police officer said.

The man was not ready for handing over the jewels back to the woman without getting the divorce paper signed by the woman. “It was at this point, the Inspector of Police, without any need, said that she would be the custodian of the jewels till the signed divorce papers were handed over,” a senior police officer said.

After a week, the mother said that she was ready with the papers and wanted the jewels to be handed over to her. But, the inspector started to dodge her with the claims that she was busy with election duty and VIP bandobust.

Having waited for one month, the woman’s family members started to pester the man seeking the jewels back. After a couple of his attempts to get back the valuables from the inspector failed, he knocked at the doors of the DSP, Tirumangalam.

It was then, everyone, including the police officials, was shocked to know that the woman had pledged the gold jewels with private financiers and taken huge loan running into some ₹ 40 lakh, the officer said.

The inspector though promised to return them at the earliest, she could give back only a part of the gold to the man.

Meanwhile, when the police found the exercise of retrieving the gold tougher, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Madurai, placed the inspector under suspension for misappropriation of the complainant’s jewels.

Even after having mutually agreed for separation, the fate of the man and the woman still lingers in a limbo.

