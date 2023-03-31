Woman Inspector of Police, suspended for extortion, arrested for tampering with witnesses

March 31, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Madurai

Former Inspector of Police of Nagamalai Pudukottai police station here , Vasanthi, who was arrested and placed under suspension in July 2021 on charges of extortion and cheating, was on Friday booked for tampering with evidence in the extortion case. She has been formally arrested.

According to police, Vasanthi was accused of snatching ₹ 10 lakh from a tailor, K. Asrath of Sivaganga, from a lodge, and took him in her police jeep before dropping him on the way. The next day, she claimed that she did not take any money from his bag.

Based on his complaint, the Madurai District Crime Branch booked her for extortion, cheating, criminal intimidation and criminal breach of trust.

The former woman Inspector, who was absconding, was subsequently suspended from service and arrested from a hideout in Kotagiri.

When the former Inspector, who is out on bail, filed a joint compromise petition in the extortion case, the High Court directed the Inspector General of Police (South Zone), Asra Garg, to conduct an enquiry to find out whether any attempt was made to influence the complainant or any other witnesses in the extortion case.

The court had also said that if any attempt had been made by the former Inspector to tamper with the witnesses, the investigation officer should register a separate case against the accused.

Accordingly, a team of police officials, led by Aruppukottai Assistant Superintendent of Police, Karun Garad, conducted an enquiry and found out tampering with evidence.

After an enquiry at Oomachikulam police station, she was arrested on three sections of Indian Penal Code for threatening a person to give false evidence (195 A), offering money in consideration of screening offender (214) and criminal conspiracy (120 B).

A police officer said that the complainant had been pressurised with repeated phone calls from the supporters of Vasanthi. Besides the former Inspector of Police, three others had been booked in the new case, said the officer.