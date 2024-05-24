ADVERTISEMENT

Woman Inspector of Police placed under suspension

Published - May 24, 2024 10:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A woman Inspector of Police, Geetha, in Madurai district has been placed under suspension following a complaint of misappropriation of gold connected with a complaint of matrimonial dispute.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspension order was served to her on Friday.

According to police source, the Inspector, attached to All Women Police Station in Tirumangalam, was directed to conduct an inquiry into a matrimonial dispute. As the woman’s side did not want to live with the husband, the husband had sought the woman to agree for divorce. He also came forward to return about 80 sovereigns to the woman on the condition that she would sign the divorce papers.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the gold was handed over to the Inspector of Police and the woman’s mother sought one week’s time and the gold remained with the Inspector.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, when the woman’s family sought the gold, the Inspector had been dodging for over a month.

When the husband took up the issue with Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tirumangalam, the issue came to light. With the Inspector not in a position to return the gold immediately, she was placed under suspension.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US